The heat returns to Siouxland

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We certainly enjoyed a break from the heat this weekend, but the break was short lived as temperatures started heating back up today and will do so through midweek.

Today temperatures rose to the upper 80s with sunny skies and relatively light winds.

Tonight we can expect mostly clear skies and southerly winds around 10 mph, with temperatures staying warmer than the 40s that many of us saw Monday morning with lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday morning brings in a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but once those clear out we can expect sunny skies and a hot afternoon with temps in the low 90s and warm southerly winds 10 to 15 mph.

Even warmer conditions are expected for Wednesday with temperatures reaching the mid 90s and sunny skies.

Clouds partially clear out by Thursday morning to partly sunny skies and hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

A chance of showers enter the area toward Thursday night with slight chances continuing into Friday as well.

Expect highs by Friday to cool down some into the low 80s.

For updates on the hot week ahead stay tuned to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

