New Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center construction continues

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Construction is continuing on the North side of Sioux City as Woodbury County works on building a new law enforcement center.

The process for the new facility on 28th St. just south of Outer Drive North began in 2020 after the county decided that the old building’s maintenance costs weren’t worth staying in the old location.

However, construction was slowed when the pandemic hit.

The building is now tentatively expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

It will feature a number of upgrades, including adding four new courtrooms and nearly doubling the amount of space to house inmates.

“We’re gonna more than double the size of our medical,” said Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan. “We’ll have more than double the amount of space for mental health. And so those two things in and of themselves right away are gonna make it a much more functioning jail for the issues we face today versus the issues we were facing in the mid-1980s.

Additionally, construction is taking place on Outer Drive North to increase accessibility to 28th St. and the new facility.

The spot where 28th St. originally intersected with Outer Drive was originally unpaved. The county is working on paving that portion of the road, as well as adding turning lanes on Outer drive to widen the road and allow easier access to 28th street.

“When we started this whole project, the road right in front of 28th St, right in front of the new law enforcement center, was gravel,” said Ron Wieck, Chairman of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority. “So that has all been paved except there’s a little spot right at the driveway where that all needs to be tied together yet also. But that’s been paved and we’ll now have a hard surface road in front of the law enforcement center.”

The next step in construction will take place the week of July 11th, when walls for the facility are expected to arrive from Sioux Falls.

Law enforcement officials hope this new facility will play an important role in helping keep our community safe.

