Nice day to start the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Waking up this morning we are seeing clear skies with our temperature sitting in the upper 40s low 50s for all of Siouxland. We are also seeing a calm western wind.

We warm up to the upper 80s with some locations seeing low 90s as we welcome in sunny conditions for all of Siouxland. Our wind will also start to change from west to more south southwestern at around 5 to 10 miles per hour with gust up to 15 miles per hour. This will allow more warm moist air to move into Siouxland.

For tonight, Siouxland remains most clear with lows dropping into the low 60s. The wind does start to come from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour with gust up to 15 miles per hour.

For the next few days, we warm up as we welcome in moist humid air from the south allowing us to warm into the upper 90s by middle of this week.

Rain chances are in the forecast so be sure to tune to News 4 Today for your full forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.