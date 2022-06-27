Advertisement

Sioux City woman pleads not guilty to second degree murder

Katrina Barnes
Katrina Barnes(Sioux City Police Department)
By Jessica Brown
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A woman charged with the death of 32-year-old Dolorean Wade of Sioux City pleaded not guilty to second degree murder Monday in a written arraignment.

Katrina Barnes, 32, was arrested June 9th after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of 9th Street and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to MercyOne for treatment and died a short time later.

It was determined by detectives that the victim and Barnes had been arguing during the day and Wade had left before the shooting. When he returned and started pounding on the front door, Barnes fired a shot through the door striking the victim.

It was also determined that Barnes and another adult female present, Jordyn Easton, waited 12 minutes to call 911.

Easton also pleaded not guilty earlier last week.

Barnes has a jury trial set for September 13.

