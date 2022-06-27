Warming up this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we saw clear skies with our temperatures in the upper 40s low 50s for all of Siouxland. We also saw a calm western wind.

Since this morning, all of Siouxland has warmed up to the upper 70s low 80s with some locations might see low 90s as we welcome in sunny conditions. Our wind has now changed from west to more south southwestern at around 5 to 10 miles per hour with gust up to 15 miles per hour. This is allowing more warm moist air to move into Siouxland.

For tonight, Siouxland remains most clear with lows dropping into the low 60s. The wind does start to come from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour with gust up to 15 miles per hour. There is a small chance for some of northern and central Siouxland to see some light scattered showers that will occur in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Then push off to the east as we reach midday on Tuesday.

For Tuesday, we have warm and sunny conditions with our wake-up temperatures being in the 60s and climbing to the mid 90s by tomorrow afternoon. Wind will be from the south at around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

