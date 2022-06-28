Around Siouxland: Siouxland Community Health Center Golf Open

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Community Health Center is hosting a golf tournament.

The 6th Annual Health Center Open is a chance to play some golf, enjoy some food, and win some prizes. All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Siouxland Community Health Foundation.

The Siouxland Community Health Center Open takes place Monday July 11 at the Sioux City Country Club.

If any information is needed, you can visit the Siouxland Community Health Center Facebook page here, visit their website here, or give the event coordinator a call at (712) 226-9020.

