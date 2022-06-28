Authorities in Storm Lake, IA remove 50 cats from home

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Last week, officers and firefighters in Storm Lake, Iowa searched a local home investigating an animal cruelty report. The investigation resulted in 50 cats and two dogs being taken from the home.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the search was done Friday, June 24 at a residence on North Michigan Street. The animals were taken to a Storm Lake animal hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Authorities say some of the cats had to be euthanized due to illness and disease.

Police have not yet announced any charges related to the incident.

