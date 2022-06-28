Advertisement

Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear makes a stop in Sioux City

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for Iowa governor, was in Sioux City Tuesday attending the Progressive Women’s Luncheon.

DeJear addressed several areas where she would like to see improvement in Iowa. She focused on how Iowa used to be ranked first in education and how she wants that status to return. Physical and mental healthcare also were at the top of her priority list.

“The biggest thing is that we’ve got to restore vitality in our state related to education, healthcare, mental healthcare, our labor force and our overall economic thrivency potential,” said DeJear.

A portion of her speech focused on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“Incredibly challenging for a lot of us in this room, and for our family members, our friends, and the people who we love dearly, but in these moments you all know better than I do because you’ve been putting in the work for some time, these are the times where we start to dig deep,” said DeJear.

She says she knows Iowans have what it takes to make their communities a better place.

