First Bigs With Badges Partnership In Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s called “Bigs With Badges.” The Sioux City Police Department is the first police agency in Siouxland to team up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland for the mentorship program, which teams up a law enforcement officer with a young person in the community.

Also known as a Big, Sergeant Tom Gill of the Sioux City Police Department, is the first police officer in the department, to be paired up with a Little, through the effort.

Sergeant Gill, on a Spring day after school, showed Ben Birkoski around the police department. A few days later, he invited Ben to practice, to help him coach some of the track athletes in Sergeant Bluff.

Their relationship is a strong one and is developing over time.

The local effort is part a bigger program under Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

“I enjoy being a mentor, especially to young kids in our community. And then when I asked Ben, I told him he should be, you know, like a fireman. But he wants to be a police officer. And I thought that was pretty cool. You know, he got to sit in the police car. He got to tour the police station. I’m going to take him to some of our canine trainings so he can meet our police canines. which he’s pretty excited about. So I think it’s pretty cool to see that somebody that young can have aspirations of being a police officer one day,” said Sgt. Tom Gill.

Sergeant Gill says a wonderful part of the relationship is that Ben has interacted with him on the job as a police officer and out in the community mentoring young athletes.

Ben just likes being with Sergeant Gill, wherever and however they spend time together.

“Definitely the Bandits game. This, and that’s really all,” said Ben Birkoski, Little Brother.

“The goal of this program is to develop a strong bond and a trusting relationship with law enforcement and the youth,” said Jetske Wauran-Castro, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller says several officers are now signed up for the program and waiting to get paired with a Little, just like Sergeant Gill.

The Chief also says youth engagement is a goal of community policing. It’s a way to show young people that police officers are approachable and people they can trust.

