Former Briar Cliff wrestler killed in Kansas stabbing

Dalton Presley
Dalton Presley(Briar Cliff University)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- A former wrestler for Briar Cliff University has died after a reported stabbing over the weekend in Kansas.

According to KCTV, 29-year-old Dalton Presley was found dead from a stabbing wound on Saturday, June 25 in his Ottawa home.

Police say they found Presley’s body inside the Ottawa house Saturday around 3 p.m. They later arrested a suspect on Sunday, 29-year-old Anthony Alvarado. He is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Presley was a graduate of BCU and was part of the university’s wrestling program. The university’s official wrestling page on Facebook posted Monday saying Presley was an “unforgettable presence” and that he “left an impact on everyone” he cared about.

A post from Briar Cliff Wrestling remembering Dalton Presley.
A post from Briar Cliff Wrestling remembering Dalton Presley.(Briar Cliff University)

