Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry sentenced to probation, community service

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/WOWT) - Former Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was back in a California courtroom Tuesday morning for sentencing for lying to the FBI.

Fortenberry was found guilty by a federal jury in Los Angeles in March. Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced him to two years probation and a $25,000 fine.

The government previously recommended he be locked up for six months, saying prison is appropriate when politicians repeatedly choose to lie to save themselves. They also asked for a $30,000 fine — the same amount that got Fortenberry into trouble with the fundraiser in the first place.

But his attorneys handed the judge dozens of letters written on Fortenberry’s behalf — from his family, longtime friends, even Lt. Gov. Mike Foley — asking for grace.

Fortenberry’s attorneys have also argued that 1 in 10 defendants in cases like this one gets jail time: He’s over 60 years old with no criminal record — 80% of such people received probation. But the government says the defense left out “abuse of trust” and “obstruction” in the equation, and if you factor those in, the average sentence for this type of defendant is 21 months in federal prison.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

