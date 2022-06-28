Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds looking to take legal actions after Roe v. Wade was overturned

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. A new disclosure report shows an owner of a large pork production company that disproportionately benefited from an Iowa coronavirus aid program recently donated $25,000 to Reynolds' campaign last month. Mary Ann Christensen, board member of Christensen Farms and part of the family that owns the company, made the donation Dec. 29, according to the filing made public Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she wants to take legal action after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

The Republican governor said she will urge the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds. She will also request the Iowa courts lift the injunction against the enforcement of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law.

The Supreme Court’s historic decision reaffirms that states have the right to protect the innocent and defenseless unborn-- and now it’s time for our state to do just that,” said Reynolds in an official statement. “As governor, I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life,”

For now, Iowa’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks is still in effect.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front entrance of The Lunch Box's new brick & mortar location.
Popular Siouxland food truck opens first restaurant
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
The building site of Woodbury County's new law enforcement center.
New Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center construction continues

Latest News

Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Special Election Voter’s Guide: Flood vs Pansing Brooks for Nebraska’s First Congressional District
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
A family gets their dog back after he got stuck in a drain pipe.
Northwest Iowa family gets their dog back after he gets stuck in drain pipe
Cats removed from Storm Lake house.
Authorities in Storm Lake, IA remove 50 cats from home