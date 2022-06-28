Gov. Reynolds looking to take legal actions after Roe v. Wade was overturned

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she wants to take legal action after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

The Republican governor said she will urge the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds. She will also request the Iowa courts lift the injunction against the enforcement of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law.

The Supreme Court’s historic decision reaffirms that states have the right to protect the innocent and defenseless unborn-- and now it’s time for our state to do just that,” said Reynolds in an official statement. “As governor, I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life,”

For now, Iowa’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks is still in effect.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this story as we get more information.

