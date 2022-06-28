Advertisement

New holiday lighting installed in downtown Sioux City

The holiday lights on Fourth Street are seen.
The holiday lights on Fourth Street are seen.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you’ve traveled to Downtown Sioux City recently, you may have noticed new festive lighting under the Fourth Street Skywalks.

More than $2,000 RGB bulbs were installed to provide better lighting to the area, and to celebrate holidays and other events. The lights can be programmed to show different colors, or phrases and words.

This batch of lights is a test run paid for by Downtown Partners. If the test is successful, it could extend to all of Sioux City’s skywalks.

“So when we were installing the bridges, actually, we had so many people walk by and tell us, ‘man, this looks amazing looks just like Denver, or some of the other places that you see some of these really cool displays at,’” said Seth Tonner, a co-owner of Holiday Cheer Lighting.

The project is currently one of the largest displays of RGB lights in Iowa. If an expansion happens, it would become one of the largest displays in the Midwest.

