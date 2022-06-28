Advertisement

Rollercoaster of a week for temperatures

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we are starting off with our temperatures in the 60s with mostly clear skies. Our wind is coming from the south at around 5 to 10 miles per hour with gust up to 15 miles per hour. Some of our north and northeastern counties are seeing some light showers passing through but will quickly move off to the east before midday.

Today we are expected to have sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s for all of Siouxland with our eastern counties staying a little bit cooler. Winds will come from the south at around 10 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 25 miles per hour. This southernly wind will allow more moist air to move into Siouxland. Our humidity for the day will remain low.

Tonight, we remain clear with temperatures in the mid 60s with our wind changing to the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour, but by morning they will shift again with winds coming from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day with temperatures in the upper 90s and some towns hitting triple digits. Then another cool down is expected.

