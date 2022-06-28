Advertisement

SCPD continues to hand out ice cream tickets for ‘You’ve Been Ticketed’ campaign

Officer Valerie Rose hands out ice cream tickets to children wearing their helmets
Officer Valerie Rose hands out ice cream tickets to children wearing their helmets(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is patrolling the streets and keeping an eye out for kids of all ages to hand out ice cream tickets to.

The police department is teaming up with Opportunities Unlimited and Dairy Queen for the “You’ve Been Ticketed” campaign. Officers are always looking for children to “ticket.” Tickets go to those who are staying safe by wearing their helmets while riding their bikes.

Monday was a hot summer day so officer Valerie Rose found plenty of children out and about. The kids are excited about the free ice cream, but also are realizing how important it is to wear a helmet.

“If you fall, your helmet keeps you safe and you don’t like get hurt and damage your brain,” said Melanie Morey.

The Sioux City Police Department says the “You’ve Been Ticketed” campaign is a way to make sure that kids are being safe and protecting their heads with a helmet. Officers enjoy getting the chance to engage with the community.

“If we see out there wearing a helmet and being safe, we will absolutely reward you with a ticket. So that’s all you need to do is just wear a helmet and practice good safety measures out there and we’ll we’ll treat you with a Dairy Queen ticket,” said Valerie Rose, Crime Prevention Officer.

The Sioux City Police Department will be handing out ice cream tickets through the end of the year, when the tickets expire. All a child has to do to receive a ticket of their own is to wear a helmet and practice safety.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front entrance of The Lunch Box's new brick & mortar location.
Popular Siouxland food truck opens first restaurant
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; 3 people killed
Lang's sentencing and new trial hearing scheduled for Monday
Lang’s sentencing and new trial hearing scheduled for Monday
Standing Bear gave this tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning a major civil rights court...
Harvard returns Standing Bear’s tomahawk to Nebraska tribe

Latest News

New Law Enforcement Center
The building site of Woodbury County's new law enforcement center.
New Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center construction continues
Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Special Election Voter’s Guide: Flood vs Pansing Brooks for Nebraska’s First Congressional District
The jury deliberated for around two hours yesterday before returning their verdicts for Michael...
Victim impact statements read in Lang Sentencing hearing