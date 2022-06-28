Sioux City man charged with arson in connection with Monday afternoon garage fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue and the Sioux City Police Department were notified of a car on fire in a garage around 1pm Monday in the 1800 block of Virginia Street.

Witnesses say they saw three people next to the garage when the fire broke out. When officers arrived on the scene, the located the three individuals a short distance away and detained them as it was determined the cause of the fire was arson.

Detectives charged 27-year-old Shaw-Keem Goodman with 1st degree arson and booked him into Woodbury County Jail. The other two subjects were released without charges.

