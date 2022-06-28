Advertisement

Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials

Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the board on Monday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Community School Board President Dan Greenwell defended the way he and other board members handled the hiring of several high-ranking employees.

The development comes as Dr. Paul Gausman served in his last board meeting as superintendent. Greenwell says he and the board were transparent in the way they hired Dr. Rod Earlywine to be the district’s interim superintendent.

Earlywine was then allowed to handpick Angela Bemus for a high ranking director position. That appointment was upheld by a split vote among the school board members.

“I think some people may not have gotten the choice that they would have liked or, or the person they would have liked and are expressing frustration over that. And that could be the case. But you know, you’d have to ask them. I can’t I can’t tell you,” said Dan Greenwell.

The school board will use the year filled with the interim superintendent to look for a more full time replacement. This comes as Dr. Paul Gausman is leaving the Sioux City Schools to go to Lincoln Public Schools in Nebraska. Today was Dr. Gausman’s last board meeting.

