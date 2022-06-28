Gov. Noem appoints new South Dakota Attorney General

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new South Dakota Attorney General has been appointed after Jason Ravnsborg, the previous Attorney General, was removed from office.

Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Mark Vargo as the new State Attorney General effective June 28. Vargo was an attorney in Pennington County and served as the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial against Ravnsborg.

“He is an outstanding prosecutor who has the respect of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. Mark will provide the leadership the office needs until the next Attorney General is elected in November and takes office in January,” said Noem in a press release.

The governor’s office says Vargo has more than 30 years of professional and public legal experience. He has served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Florida’s Dade County, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota and has been Pennington County State’s Attorney since 2013.

“I have worked closely with the Attorney General’s office in the past and have a high respect for the abilities of the staff. My goal is to provide office members the necessary support so they can keep doing their job and honoring the rule of law for the citizens of South Dakota,” said Vargo in a press release.

Vargo will serve as Attorney General through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The new Attorney General is scheduled to be sworn in Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

