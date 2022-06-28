Stolen cat returned to Nebraska family after being taken to Colorado

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A feline friend is back at its Nebraska home after being spirited away to Colorado.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says back in May they got a report of a pet cat, named Katobi, being stolen from a Woodland Park neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office says a student at an area college was identified as a suspect. The student had already returned to their home in Colorado, and when authorities contacted them, they denied having anything to do with the missing cat.

On June 24, with the help of police and humane society officials in Colorado, Katobi was located by a microchip scan in Colorado. The sheriff’s office contacted the suspect again, and this time they reportedly admitted to taking the cat while moving out of a rental house near Woodland Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect agreed to return Katobi and pay all the costs involved in returning the cat. And the family that originally owned Katobi agreed to not charge the suspect.

After a ten-hour drive from Colorado, Katobi was returned early Sunday to its owners’ residence.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.