Advertisement

Stolen cat returned to Nebraska family after being taken to Colorado

Katobi the cat was reported missing back in May. After several weeks, authorities were able to...
Katobi the cat was reported missing back in May. After several weeks, authorities were able to track Katobi down and return them to their Nebraska home.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A feline friend is back at its Nebraska home after being spirited away to Colorado.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says back in May they got a report of a pet cat, named Katobi, being stolen from a Woodland Park neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office says a student at an area college was identified as a suspect. The student had already returned to their home in Colorado, and when authorities contacted them, they denied having anything to do with the missing cat.

On June 24, with the help of police and humane society officials in Colorado, Katobi was located by a microchip scan in Colorado. The sheriff’s office contacted the suspect again, and this time they reportedly admitted to taking the cat while moving out of a rental house near Woodland Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect agreed to return Katobi and pay all the costs involved in returning the cat. And the family that originally owned Katobi agreed to not charge the suspect.

After a ten-hour drive from Colorado, Katobi was returned early Sunday to its owners’ residence.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front entrance of The Lunch Box's new brick & mortar location.
Popular Siouxland food truck opens first restaurant
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
The building site of Woodbury County's new law enforcement center.
New Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center construction continues

Latest News

Victoria Pollreisz, a manager at The Market Delivers, picks up an order on Tuesday.
New Iowa law prevents ‘pirating’ from food delivery apps
A new Iowa law is set to outlaw the practice.
New Iowa delivery law prevents "pirating"
Deidre DeJear visited with a crowd at a Progressive Women Luncheon in Sioux City.
Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear makes a stop in Sioux City
Deidre DeJear, democratic governor candidate stopped in Sioux City
Former Briar Cliff wrestler killed in Kansas stabbing