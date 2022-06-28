Advertisement

Temperatures continue to be turned up through Thursday

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures and humidity levels were both on the rise today as the heat is settling back into Siouxland.

We’ll see pretty average temperatures for this time of year tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will quickly turn into a hot and windy day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a strong south wind gusting over 30 miles per hour at times.

Wednesday night could give us a slight chance of a rain shower although it would be very light with lows staying warmer in the low 70s.

Thursday will give us more clouds but another very hot day with highs again in the mid to upper 90s.

A chance of thunderstorms could could develop into Thursday night and a few of those storms will have a chance of becoming strong.

Friday should give us some cooling with highs in the mid 80s under a partly sunny sky.

How is the holiday weekend going to be shaping up?

I’ll have your complete forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

