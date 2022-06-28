A warmup before this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning our temperatures were in the 60s with mostly clear skies. Our wind was coming from the south at around 5 to 10 miles per hour with gust up to 15 miles per hour. Some of our north and northeastern counties saw some light showers passing through but they quickly moved off to the east.

We are having sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s for all of Siouxland with our eastern counties staying a little bit cooler today. Winds will come from the south at around 10 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 25 miles per hour. This southernly wind will allow more moist air to move into Siouxland. Our humidity for the day will remain low.

Tonight, we remain clear with temperatures in the mid 60s with our wind changing to the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour, but by morning they will shift again with winds coming from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday is looking to be the hottest day of the week. We might see some places reach triple digits while others stay in the upper 90s. Going to be a hot day in Siouxland

We do have a chance of some storms Friday. Most of Siouxland is under a marginal risk to see severe weather. These outlooks change day by day so be sure to stay with Storm Team 4 for any new details.

