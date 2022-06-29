Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after robbery on Floyd Blvd

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect who was allegedly involved in a robbery on Floyd Boulevard and a shooting shortly after.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27, officers were sent to the Select Mart gas station on Floyd for a reported robbery.

When officers got to the Select Mart, they learned an adult woman was putting gas in her car when a blue Toyota Camry pulled up beside her. Police allege a man got out of the Toyota, approached the woman and demanded her purse while displaying a gun. The woman reportedly struggled with the man, who eventually got back into the Toyota and fled north on Floyd Blvd.

Police say the woman was not injured during the incident.

A short time later, police got reports of shots fired on private property in the 5300 block of N. Cleveland Street, which is about a mile away from the Select Mart. Sioux City police and Plymouth County deputies determined the suspect in the robbery pulled onto the property and discarded some of the items that he had taken.

When the owner of the property confronted the suspect, he allegedly fired at the owner from the passenger seat of the Toyota. Police say the owner was also armed and shot back at the suspect. No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Plymouth County deputies located the Toyota over an hour after the shooting in the area of C80 and Highway 75. The car was unoccupied. Deputies determined that a man and woman had abandoned the car and got into a mid-2000′s silver Cadillac with a black top.

The suspect authorities are looking for is described as a lighter-skin tone man, 6-foot-tall, with a slender build. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6960, or the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 546-8191.

