Bulldogs baseball sets program scoring record, East/North battle it out on the diamond
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
SB
MVAOCOU7Whiting0F
Harlan4S.C. East14F
Newell-Fonda1Exira-EHK0F
Harris-Lake Park1Sibley-Ocheyedan3F
West Sioux0River Valley15F
BB
Le Mars22S.C. West5F
MOC-FV3Spencer4F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton3CBAL13F
S.C. East7S.C. North4F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton0CBAL10F
Newell-Fonda2Kingsley-Pierson17F
CBTJ2Bishop Heelan12F
MLB
San Diego0Arizona04
Cincinnati5Chicago Cubs38
Minnesota6Cleveland0F
Minnesota2Cleveland3F
LOS3Colorado77
Texas7Kansas City39
Chicago WSox1LA Angels35
Houston9NY Mets1F
Oakland1NY Yankees2F
Atlanta5Philadelphia3F
Detroit0San Francisco24
Baltimore0Seattle03
Miami3St. Louis5F
Milwaukee5Tampa Bay3F
Boston5Toronto6F
Pittsburgh1Washington3F
