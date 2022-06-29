Advertisement

Bulldogs baseball sets program scoring record, East/North battle it out on the diamond

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SB

MVAOCOU7Whiting0F

Harlan4S.C. East14F

Newell-Fonda1Exira-EHK0F

Harris-Lake Park1Sibley-Ocheyedan3F

West Sioux0River Valley15F

BB

Le Mars22S.C. West5F

MOC-FV3Spencer4F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton3CBAL13F

S.C. East7S.C. North4F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton0CBAL10F

Newell-Fonda2Kingsley-Pierson17F

CBTJ2Bishop Heelan12F

MLB

San Diego0Arizona04

Cincinnati5Chicago Cubs38

Minnesota6Cleveland0F

Minnesota2Cleveland3F

LOS3Colorado77

Texas7Kansas City39

Chicago WSox1LA Angels35

Houston9NY Mets1F

Oakland1NY Yankees2F

Atlanta5Philadelphia3F

Detroit0San Francisco24

Baltimore0Seattle03

Miami3St. Louis5F

Milwaukee5Tampa Bay3F

Boston5Toronto6F

Pittsburgh1Washington3F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Former Briar Cliff wrestler killed in Kansas stabbing
The front entrance of The Lunch Box's new brick & mortar location.
Popular Siouxland food truck opens first restaurant
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Mike Flood
Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

Latest News

Bulldogs baseball sets program scoring record, East/North battle it out on the diamond
Bulldogs baseball sets program scoring record, East/North battle it out on the diamond
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Former Briar Cliff wrestler killed in Kansas stabbing
Heelan, East softball earn sweeps to kick off final week of regular season
Heelan softball sweeps CBTJ
Heelan, East softball earn sweeps to kick off final week of regular season