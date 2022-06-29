Advertisement

LIVE RESULTS: Flood vs Pansing Brooks for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

Voters in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District selected Republican Mike Flood, left, and Patty...
Voters in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District selected Republican Mike Flood, left, and Patty Pansing Brooks as their candidates for the general election in November.(WOWT)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTIV) - Voters in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District are deciding who will serve out the remainder of former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the June 28 Special Election.

Live Election Results

Two State Senators are vying for the spot -- Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks. The two candidates were selected by their political parties rather than through a primary.

The winner of the special election will serve until Jan. 3, 2023.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will appear in a rematch in November after both won their respective primaries to seek a full term to represent the First Congressional District.

Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District is comprised of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward, and Stanton counties, and parts of Sarpy and Polk counties.

The special election was called because Fortenberry resigned after his March conviction on three felony charges for lying to the FBI about illegal campaign donations. He had held the seat since 2005. He was sentenced Tuesday to two years probation, 320 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front entrance of The Lunch Box's new brick & mortar location.
Popular Siouxland food truck opens first restaurant
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Former Briar Cliff wrestler killed in Kansas stabbing
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Latest News

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller shakes the hand of the Youth Academy graduates
Sioux City Police Department celebrates its largest Youth Academy graduating class
The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Ravnsborg appointees ousted from Attorney General’s office
Victoria Pollreisz, a manager at The Market Delivers, picks up an order on Tuesday.
New Iowa law prevents ‘pirating’ from food delivery apps
A new Iowa law is set to outlaw the practice.
New Iowa delivery law prevents "pirating"