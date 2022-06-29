Advertisement

Former South Sioux City High School assistant coach to change plea Thursday

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A former South Sioux City, Nebraska, high school assistant coach will change his plea to federal child pornography charges on Thursday.

Court documents show the judge in Nathan Rogers’ federal trial accepted Rogers’ request for a “change of plea” hearing back in April. At a hearing set for June 30, the judge anticipates Rogers will plead guilty.

Back in October, Rogers pleaded not guilty to one count of producing child pornography, and one count of receiving child pornography.

Rogers was arrested in March of 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in December of 2020.

