Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Pineapple

(KTIV) - We fired up the grill again to learn a new recipe for the summer.

Cheryl Johnson joined us on Signal Hill for Grillin’ With News 4, and taught us how to make Grilled Pineapple.

Ingredients

1 Fresh pineapple

1/4 cup rum

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground cloves

Directions

Peel the pineapple and cut out the center core

Slice into eight rings and place them in a shallow dish or resealable plastic bag.

In a bowl, mix together rum, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves

Pour marinade over the pineapple, cover it, and refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight.

Preheat the grill to high heat.

Grill pineapple rings for 15 minutes, turning once, or until the outside is dry.

Serve with remaining marinade.

