Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Pineapple

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KTIV) - We fired up the grill again to learn a new recipe for the summer.

Cheryl Johnson joined us on Signal Hill for Grillin’ With News 4, and taught us how to make Grilled Pineapple.

Ingredients

  • 1 Fresh pineapple
  • 1/4 cup rum
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 tsp ground cloves

Directions

  • Peel the pineapple and cut out the center core
  • Slice into eight rings and place them in a shallow dish or resealable plastic bag.
  • In a bowl, mix together rum, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves
  • Pour marinade over the pineapple, cover it, and refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight.
  • Preheat the grill to high heat.
  • Grill pineapple rings for 15 minutes, turning once, or until the outside is dry.
  • Serve with remaining marinade.

