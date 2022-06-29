Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Pineapple
(KTIV) - We fired up the grill again to learn a new recipe for the summer.
Cheryl Johnson joined us on Signal Hill for Grillin’ With News 4, and taught us how to make Grilled Pineapple.
Ingredients
- 1 Fresh pineapple
- 1/4 cup rum
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp ground cloves
Directions
- Peel the pineapple and cut out the center core
- Slice into eight rings and place them in a shallow dish or resealable plastic bag.
- In a bowl, mix together rum, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves
- Pour marinade over the pineapple, cover it, and refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight.
- Preheat the grill to high heat.
- Grill pineapple rings for 15 minutes, turning once, or until the outside is dry.
- Serve with remaining marinade.
