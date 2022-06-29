Advertisement

Healthbeat 4: Improving and sustaining brain health

“Everyone who has a brain is at risk to develop Alzheimer’s.” - The Alzheimer’s Association
brain, generic
brain, generic(WILX)
By Claire Bradshaw
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Association says June is used to bring awareness to the disease 47 million people live with worldwide.

While having a family member with Alzheimer’s does increase your risk, Dr. David Ensz with MercyOne says there are ways to protect your brain.

First, treat your brain to healthy foods.

“Eating healthy, there are certain foods that promote brain health, a lot of processed foods will go against brain health,” said Dr. Ensz. “There are other habits such as smoking, chronic alcohol use, that can actually lead to earlier forms of dementia too.”

Dr. Ensz said foods like avocados and walnuts -- anything rich in antioxidants, and Omega 3 can improve brain health. Just like our body needs physical challenges, our brain needs mental challenges to keep it strong.

“Little different games are ways of doing that. Learning new things,” said Ensz. “So as we get older, instead of doing the same thing every day and getting your change routine, try to do something new, where you know, a new hobby, a new craft where your brain has to think a little differently.”

Other ways to reduce your risk of cognitive decline according to the Alzheimer’s Association: get plenty of sleep, stay socially engaged, and protect your head from brain injury.

Dr. Ensz says it is rare for younger adults to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia. However, those adults can still practice good brain health.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front entrance of The Lunch Box's new brick & mortar location.
Popular Siouxland food truck opens first restaurant
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Former Briar Cliff wrestler killed in Kansas stabbing
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds looking to take legal actions after Roe v. Wade was overturned
Planned Parenthood North Central States reacts to Roe V. Wade decision
Lawmakers across the Carolinas are responding to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe...
Roe v. Wade overturned: Siouxland politicians respond to Supreme Court’s decision
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Abortions now illegal in South Dakota following Supreme Court’s ruling