Hot & windy Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning most of Siouxland is sitting in the 60s with some places seeing upper 50s with clear skies. Our wind is from the Southeast at around 5 miles per hour, but that will change as we head into this afternoon.

Today we are all expected to see temperatures in the upper 90s with some locations seeing triple digit highs. On top of the heat, we have a wind advisory for all our South Dakota Counties, Dixon County in Nebraska, and Lyon County in Iowa. So, expect winds up to 45+ miles per hour on top of the hot weather. Even if your county is not in the wind advisory the wind will be strong.

Holt County is also in a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday.

Tonight, the wind stays with all of Siouxland with most places seeing winds over 40 miles per hour. Our temperature for the night will be in the 70s with some places seeing a warmer upper 70s. We do remain partly cloudy for the night too.

Also, we have a small chance to see some rain tonight. Mainly to the west and northern Siouxland. This will not be widespread as of right now, but models change. Also, we have storms in the forecast this Friday night. Most of Siouxland is under a marginal risk to see severe storms.

Be sure to watch News 4 Today for any new updates and see my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.