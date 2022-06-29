Advertisement

Lewis and Clark Floyd River Campsite Rock now complete

By Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You may have seen a new painted rock by the Floyd River recently, but it is not another Freedom Rock.

Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II is known for painting a Freedom Rock in every county in Iowa, but he also helped out on another project for the Lewis and Clark Trail Foundation.

The new rock Sorensen painted is known as the Lewis and Clark Floyd River Campsite Rock. The rock shows illustrations of various historical events in Lewis and Clark’s journey on the trails. Some of the events include Sergeant Floyd’s death, an idea of what the campsite might have looked like, Floyd’s suffering and a portrait of Floyd.

Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II paints new rock by the Floyd River around the area Lewis and Clark's...
Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II paints new rock by the Floyd River around the area Lewis and Clark's men camped after Sergeant Floyd died.(KTIV)

“We get a lot of people stopping in and asking about more information about Lewis and Clark,” said Dan Whitlock, Project Coordinator for the Lewis and Clark Trail Foundation. “They say they’re still following the trail, they’re still trying to visit sites that are designated as campsites for the Lewis and Clark expedition and they’re trying to follow that all the way up clear to the Pacific Ocean if they can get that far.”

The rock symbolizes where the expedition camped after Floyd’s death. The campsite plays a big part in following the Lewis and Clark trail and learning more about its history.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An armed robbery was reported on June 27 at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after robbery on Floyd Blvd
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Former Briar Cliff wrestler killed in Kansas stabbing
Mike Flood
Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Ray, "Bubba", Sorensen II paints new rock by the Floyd River around the area Lewis and Clark's...
Lewis and Clark Floyd River Campsite Rock
Saturday Night In The Park
Former South Sioux City High School assistant coach to change plea Thursday
An armed robbery was reported on June 27 at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after robbery on Floyd Blvd
Nathan Rogers
Former South Sioux City High School assistant coach to change plea Thursday