Advertisement

Man suspected of killing wife, turning himself in; victim’s body found in car

David Mitchell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he walked into the...
David Mitchell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he walked into the jail with the intention of turning himself in for having killed his wife.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife after investigators say he turned himself in for the crime.

Police say 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the El Paso County Jail just after 1 p.m. Friday with the intention of turning himself in for having killed his wife, 44-year-old Melody Horton.

Horton’s body was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. It’s unclear how the vehicle got to the building, but it is possible Mitchell drove it there, KKTV reports.

Detectives say the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.

Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the cause and manner of Horton’s death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Former Briar Cliff wrestler killed in Kansas stabbing
The front entrance of The Lunch Box's new brick & mortar location.
Popular Siouxland food truck opens first restaurant
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Mike Flood
Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

Latest News

Mike Flood Wins Nebraska Special Election
Mike Flood Wins Nebraska Special Election
Healthbeat 4: Improving and sustaining brain health
Mike Flood
Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
SCPD Youth Academy Graduation