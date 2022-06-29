Advertisement

Possible showers and thunderstorms for your holiday weekend

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As temperatures rose today to the mid to upper 90s throughout Siouxland, so did the southerly wind at 15 to 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tonight we can expect partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for some showers with lows leveling off in the low 70s and continued breezy winds 15 to 25 mph from the south.

The heat sticks around for tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday evening, with the best chances occurring after midnight and lows dip down to the mid 60s.

Skies clear to partly sunny by Friday morning with a slight chance of a thundershower, and highs for the day should be slightly cooler in the mid 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return for Friday night mostly after midnight, with lows leveling off in the low 60s.

As Friday night’s system moves out, it clears way for sunny skies by Saturday with highs staying in the upper 80s.

Saturday evening starts out quiet but after midnight there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday starts off mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, but by afternoon there is again slight chances for showers and thunderstorms, which may continue into Sunday evening.

For more details about your upcoming holiday weekend stay tuned to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after robbery on Floyd Blvd
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Former Briar Cliff wrestler killed in Kansas stabbing
Mike Flood
Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Currently we are all in the upper 80s with some locations seeing 90s. Our high today for...
Rain chances tonight
Today we are all expected to see temperatures in the upper 90s with some locations seeing...
Hot & windy Wednesday
Wind Advisory
Temperatures continue to be turned up through Thursday
Wind Advisory
Temperatures continue to be turned up through Thursday