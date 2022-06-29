Possible showers and thunderstorms for your holiday weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As temperatures rose today to the mid to upper 90s throughout Siouxland, so did the southerly wind at 15 to 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tonight we can expect partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for some showers with lows leveling off in the low 70s and continued breezy winds 15 to 25 mph from the south.

The heat sticks around for tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday evening, with the best chances occurring after midnight and lows dip down to the mid 60s.

Skies clear to partly sunny by Friday morning with a slight chance of a thundershower, and highs for the day should be slightly cooler in the mid 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return for Friday night mostly after midnight, with lows leveling off in the low 60s.

As Friday night’s system moves out, it clears way for sunny skies by Saturday with highs staying in the upper 80s.

Saturday evening starts out quiet but after midnight there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday starts off mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, but by afternoon there is again slight chances for showers and thunderstorms, which may continue into Sunday evening.

For more details about your upcoming holiday weekend stay tuned to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.