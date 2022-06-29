Rain chances tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning most of Siouxland saw temperatures in the 60s with some places saw upper 50s with clear skies. The wind was from the Southeast at around 5 miles per hour, but that has now changed.

Currently we are all in the upper 80s with some locations seeing 90s. Our high today for Siouxland will be in the upper 90s to some spots seeing triple digits. Central and western Siouxland are where we are expecting to see those triple digits by this afternoon.

On top of the heat, we have a wind advisory for all our South Dakota Counties, Dixon County, Cedar County, Knox County and Lyon County. So, expect winds up to 45+ miles per hour on top of the hot weather. Even if your county is not in the wind advisory the wind will be strong.

Red Flag Warning Warnings are in effect for Holt, Antelope, Knox, Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, Yankton, Clay, Union, Lincoln, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties for Wednesday.

Tonight, the wind affects all of Siouxland with most places seeing gust over 40 miles per hour. Our temperature for the night will be in the 70s with some places seeing a warmer upper 70s. We do remain partly cloudy for the night too.

Also, we have a small chance to see some rain tonight. Mainly to the west and northern parts of Siouxland. This will not be widespread as of right now, but models change. Also, we have storms in the forecast this Thursday night. Most of Siouxland is under a marginal risk to see severe storms.

