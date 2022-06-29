Saturday In The Park in full swing this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday In The Park is kicking off the holiday weekend with several top-name musical artists.

There will be about 16 performers taking the main stage, and the “Abe Stage” on Saturday, July 2, at Sioux City’s Grandview Park.

The event is expected to feature more than 20 food vendors, a variety of beverages, and a free water refill station to help people stay cool and hydrated during the hot weekend. The kids’ area will have inflatables along with arts and crafts vendors for people of all ages to enjoy. The artists will perform all day and a fireworks show will close out the night.

“So beer service will happen at multiple spots within the park, beer and beverages as well. So you’ll be able to get carded and then purchase beers at a number of locations and move throughout the park freely with that,” said Dave Bernstein, the festival co-founder.

Those attending the festival are asked to not bring their own food or beverages from home, or any coolers, because they will be inspected at the gate. For more information, check out the event’s website here.

