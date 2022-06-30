Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Niobrara Bridge Days

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You can take some time celebrate the bridge connecting Niobrara, Nebraska to South Dakota.

The Niobrara Bridge Days is an event to commemorate the opening of the Chief Standing Bear Bridge. Many events will be held like a pool party, glow golf, and a street dance.

The Niobrara Bridge Days take place from Friday July 15th to Sunday July 17th in Niobrara, Nebraska.

For any additional information, you can visit the Knox County Nebraska webpage about it here.

