Be it on the road or on the water, how to stay safe this 4th of July weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With many people traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend, and going out on the water, preventing injuries is the number one concern.

The Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will be working together to keep the roads safe. Troopers recommend drivers take extra time to arrive safely at their destinations and limit the chances of speeding.

They say to be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times because the roads will be getting more crowded.

“With the state patrol we’re going to be and local law enforcement agencies, we’re going to make sure people are slowing down. We’re going to make sure that the impaired drivers, make sure people get a designated driver, making sure people are wearing their seatbelts, and we want to make sure people are putting their phones down, making sure they’re not distracted,” said Karen Yaneff, a trooper for the Iowa State Patrol.

Yaneff says the Iowa State Patrol will have more of a presence on the roads during the three-day weekend to help keep people safe.

And if you are going out on the water this weekend, there are different ways to keep you and your family safe. One of the big things to remember is that you have life jackets on your boat.

Medical professionals at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center say wearing a life jacket can help prevent drownings for people of all ages. They add life jackets should be worn when taking part in boating, paddling, and water sports.

“When a boat capsizes and you’re in an open water area, if you’re not a strong swimmer that water will suck you down. And that’s why it’s very important to not only have life jackets present, that’s a state rule that you have to have it on the boat, but also if you are not a strong swimmer or if you are out on a boat you are driving it’s good to put the life jacket on because of the safety and the risk of drowning,” said Lea Mathison, the Trauma & Stroke Program Manager for MercyOne.

A life jacket is weight-based, so if it’s too big, it could push up over your head and not perform properly. If it’s too small, it might not hold your weight in the water. All straps should be clipped and tightened to the point where you can move the life jacket without going above your shoulders at all times.

When choosing a life jacket, make sure it’s U.S. Coast Guard approved. In Iowa and Nebraska, life jackets must be worn by those 13 and younger, when they’re out on the water. And, there must be a life jacket on board for everyone else. In South Dakota, everyone on board a personal watercraft must wear a life jacket, at all times.

