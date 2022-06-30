Chance of storms in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we started off windy with partly cloudy skies, and our winds from the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour. Our temperatures for most of Siouxland were in the 70s with some places seeing low 80s as their morning low. Humidity is back in for the forecast so expect it to feel muggy outside today.

For today, the wind has calmed down with winds coming from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 20 miles per hour. No more counties are under a Wind Advisory or Red Flag Warning for today. Our highs for today will be in the 90s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, most of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk to see severe weather. This means we could see a storm produce hail and strong winds with a possibility of a tornado. Our furure track does show some storms forming off to our west and impacting us later tonight. Lows tonight drop into the 60s with the chance to see some showers/T-Storms.

Tomorrow, our highs will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and a calm wind coming from the north northeast then turning south southeast by afternoon.

For more details be sure to watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.