Critical Race Theory regulations now in South Dakota colleges

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Noem’s CRT bill essentially makes it so CRT cannot be considered a “mandatory” discussion or curriculum in South Dakota colleges.

HB 1012, makes it so Critical Race Theory training and orientations are not mandatory for college students and faculty. The bill states, “The Board of Regents, or the Board of Technical Education, or any institution under their control, may not direct or compel a student to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to divisive concepts.”

What is CRT?

“It’s a legal theory,” said Jazmyne Owens, a PreK-12th Policy Advisor at Washington, DC think tank New America. “It came out of law school. It’s a theoretical framework that was developed in the 1970s and 80s as a way to understand the intersection of race, power, and politics.”

Despite its recent publicity, critical race theory has been around for several decades. Critical race theory seeks to teach American history in a way that studies the role of race and racism, in the nation’s history, and the impact it still has on the nation today. It is also referred to as “project-based civics,” or “action civics.”

Noem’s stance on CRT

“Critical Race Theory should not be forced on our students, and this legislation will prevent that from happening,” said Noem.

Since signing the bill, Noem also signed Executive Order 2022-02, which restricts Critical Race Theory at the K-12 level.

