Former South Sioux City assistant coach pleads guilty to child pornography charge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A former South Sioux City, Nebraska high school assistant coach has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

Documents filed Thursday in federal court state Nathan Rogers pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography, and the court dropped his charge of receiving child pornography. Rogers had originally pleaded not guilty to those charges back in October but decided to change his plea. He is scheduled to receive his sentence on Sept. 23, 2022.

Though the trial has been settled in federal court for Rogers, he still faces charges in Dakota County, Nebraska. He faces two counts, first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

Rogers was arrested back in March 2021 after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old in December 2020.

