Hundreds protest Roe decision in Sioux Falls, some arrests

A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux Falls on June 29.(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls used smoke bombs to try to disperse hundreds of people protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Police Chief Jon Thum said there were a “couple of arrests” during the demonstration Wednesday night in downtown Sioux Falls. Thum said those arrested could face a charge of failing to disperse and other misdemeanors. Officers used a loudspeaker to try to get demonstrators to move out of the street and onto sidewalks.

Police in riot helmets held batons as they approached demonstrators and launched smoke bombs into the crowd. That’s when arrests were made. At least two people were detained with zip-tie restraints.

