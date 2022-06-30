Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Starting July 1 a new law will go into effect in Iowa that will allow ATVs and UTVs to be used on a limited number of roadways.

The Sioux City Police Department says the law allows cities to regulate these vehicles on two-lane primary and secondary road extensions. But ATVs and UTVs can’t be used on highways with more than two lanes, regardless of where they are in the city or county.

According to the SCPD, the only roads in Sioux City where ATVs and UTVs are allowed under this law are:

K29 - Old Lakeport Road, South of Derocher Path

D18 - Correctionville Road, East of Camp High Hopes

D25 - Old Highway 171, southeast of the entrance to the cemetery.

Police say using an ATV or UTV is not allowed on other Sioux City streets. Those found breaking this law could face a $70 fine.

Anyone who decides to drive an ATV or UTV on these roads must meet the following restrictions:

The driver has to be 18 or older, and have proof of insurance.

Whether they drive an ATV or UTV, the vehicle must have lighted headlamps at all times the vehicle is on the highway.

This new law allows local cities to regulate how ATVs and UTVs are operated in their communities. Right now, Sioux City does not have ordinances that restrict or allow ATV or UTV use on city streets beyond what is in the new state law.

Other restrictions in the law include:

When driving on a state two-lane highway or county highway, it must be over the most direct and accessible route to or from an all-terrain vehicle park or trail, to the nearest county, an authorized city street, or to the driver’s residence.

Drivers can cross a four-lane highway at an intersection from an authorized road so long as it is not an interstate highway.

ATVs and UTVs are not permitted to drive on any gravel or paved roadway that is marked under construction, closed, or a detour for normal vehicle traffic.

ATVs and UTVs may be restricted from county roadways during special events, like RAGBRAI, for a maximum of seven days consecutively or 30 days in a year.

ATVs and UTVs may only be operated on state highways, and may not travel on four-lane or interstate roads. They may be driven on any county unpaved gravel road.

Additionally, ATVs and UTVs can be driven either in the day or at night.

