Lakes Area News: Expect more law enforcement out on the water this weekend

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Look for an increased presence of law enforcement not only on land over the upcoming 4th of July holiday period but also on the water.

Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says they’ll once again be conducting their “Operation Dry Water” to draw attention to the hazards of boating under the influence.

“Additional personnel and, of course, increased patrols,” said Stocker. “We’ll have check stations, checkpoints, administering breath tests. And also working with our other local law enforcement partners, whether it be local sheriff’s departments, local city, county and other entities.”

Stocker says a third of all boating fatalities nationally involved alcohol, and many of those victims were innocent bystanders

“On the national statistics, approximately 16 percent of all fatalities involve alcohol. And unfortunately, Iowa is closer to about 40 percent of all of our fatalities involve alcohol. So it’s truly a need to make the public aware that, you know, keep the alcohol at home,” said Stocker. “Wait until you get back to your campsite, get back to a safe and secure place which would be home, before you decide to, you know, include alcohol in operating a boat.”

Stocker adds the effects of alcohol can be amplified when out on the water. Last year there were three arrests for BWI in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Operation Dry Water will be conducted from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4.

