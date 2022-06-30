Advertisement

Nonprofit pays off home mortgage for family of fallen Iowa State Trooper

Trooper Ted Benda.
Trooper Ted Benda.(Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The home of a fallen Iowa State Trooper has been paid off in full, thanks to a nonprofit organization.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Thursday it has fully paid off the family’s mortgage.

The Iowa State Patrol said Trooper Ted Benda was responding to a call for service when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer while driving at high speed. He later died from his injuries. Trooper Benda had served in state law enforcement for more than 16 years.

He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four daughters. His youngest daughter was born in September 2021.

In a press release, the nonprofit said its Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, leaving behind young children.

“Our mortgage was our largest monthly expense,” Ted Benda’s wife Hollly Benda said in the release. “Eliminating that expense has given me the opportunity to focus solely on my children and their needs without the worry of paying a mortgage. I am not only trying to raise my children with my values and interests in mind, but I am now trying to also fulfill my husband’s role and instill his values in them so that they always feel his love.”

Tunnel to Towers said it has paid off the mortgages on 22 homes belonging to fallen first responders in 16 states ahead of Independence Day.

“As we celebrate America’s freedom this Fourth of July, I am honored to give these fallen first responder families the financial freedom of owning their home, mortgage-free,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “While you are celebrating with flags and fireworks this weekend, please take a moment to think of these heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe and those who will continue to put their lives at risk every day.”

A funeral was held for Trooper Benda in October 2021 at Waukon High School.

A photo of Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda and his family.
A photo of Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda and his family.(Tunnel to Towers)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An armed robbery was reported on June 27 at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after robbery on Floyd Blvd
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Katobi the cat was reported missing back in May. After several weeks, authorities were able to...
Stolen cat returned to Nebraska family after being taken to Colorado
Mike Flood
Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials

Latest News

This sign set up along Outer Drive, states the road will be closed starting July 11.
Outer Drive in Sioux City to close in July
Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1
A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Hundreds protest Roe decision in Sioux Falls, some arrests
Dog Walk Forecast: Hazel And Opal
Dog Walk Forecast: Hazel And Opal