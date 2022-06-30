Outer Drive in Sioux City to close in July

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to signs posted on Outer Drive in Sioux City, a portion of the roadway is scheduled to close in July.

The area is located between Business 75 and Highway 75.

The roadway at 28th Street has been undergoing construction this summer as improvements are being made to the interchange.

New signs posted Thursday in the construction area state the closure is scheduled to start on July 11. Signs posted earlier this week had stated that the roadway was scheduled to close on July 5.

According to information received by KTIV from Woodbury County, the July 11 date could change based on when detour plans are approved by the Iowa Department of Transportation in accordance with Iowa Code Section 321.348. The closure would not happen until 10 calendar days after Iowa DOT has approved the permit and traffic control for a detour.

How long the closure will last, has not been released.

KTIV expects to receive more information once the detour plan has been approved by Iowa DOT.

