Advertisement

Robot joins staff of Cedar Rapids restaurant

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A robot is at work in Cedar Rapids, and it might not be where you would expect it.

Barrel House in downtown Cedar Rapids started using a robot to deliver food to tables last Wednesday.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were at a food show in Chicago,” said Shawnen Youngman, General Manager. “We got introduced to one of our little friends that we now have along with us.”

The owner liked the robot and there is now one in two out of the five stores that are now open. With the robot came some anxiety, though.

“As a server, it was, ‘Is it going to replace me?’” said Sarena Wilhelm. However, after a week of working with the robot, Wilhelm no longer has that feeling. “It’s a big help because if we’re busy out here cleaning a table or taking an order for another table, it brings itself out here and we can just step over and serve.”

Youngman calls the robot an “assistant” for servers.

Youngman said the robot is not taking away jobs; in fact, the restaurant is hiring. “I’m down by about 34% worth of employees that we could have here and what we need to have to be fully operational.” He added, “We’re looking at about another 12 more people that we could get on board our team here.”

Heather and Whitney Vance are sisters-in-law and were celebrating Heather’s birthday the afternoon the restaurant showed the robot to KCRG.

When asked if restaurants should have robots, Whitney said, “If it makes things more convenient for the servers, yeah.” Heather said, “I think it’s mixed because the server still has to be there to hand you your food so, they’re still there.”

Seeing a robot in a restaurant was novel, but neither said she had positive or negative feelings about it. Heather said she “had no preference” and Whitney added, “I don’t really have a preference either. I think it’s good for things to develop and stuff. So I think it’ll just kind of depend on how people think of it and what it looks like.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An armed robbery was reported on June 27 at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after robbery on Floyd Blvd
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Katobi the cat was reported missing back in May. After several weeks, authorities were able to...
Stolen cat returned to Nebraska family after being taken to Colorado
Mike Flood
Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials

Latest News

This sign set up along Outer Drive, states the road will be closed starting July 11.
Outer Drive in Sioux City to close in July
Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1
A group protesting in support of abortion rights are confronted by police in downtown Sioux...
Hundreds protest Roe decision in Sioux Falls, some arrests
Trooper Ted Benda.
Nonprofit pays off home mortgage for family of fallen Iowa State Trooper
Dog Walk Forecast: Hazel And Opal
Dog Walk Forecast: Hazel And Opal