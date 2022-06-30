Advertisement

SBL softball clinches MRAC with win over S.C. North, K-P splits baseball, softball double-header

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

AAB

Sioux Falls4Sioux City12F

SB

Gehlen Catholic0Hinton3F

Sibley-Ocheyedan12Central Lyon0F

S.C. North3Sgt. BLuff-Luton6F

Newell-Fonda9Kingsley-Pierson1F

Underwood0West Monona12F

S.C. East6CBTJ7F

S.C. North3Sgt. Bluff-Luton7F

BH/RV9MOC-FV2F

Le Mars4Bishop Heelan11F

Le Mars1Bishop Heelan5F

S.C. East11CBTJ6F

Western Christian13Cherokee4F

Eagle Grove0North Union16F

MVAOCOU8IKM-Manning5F

BB

Gehlen Catholic12Hinton6F

Sioux Central0Kingsley-Pierson10F

H-M-S15Trinity Christian5F

Sibley-Ocheyedan1Central Lyon14F

BH/RV0MOC-FV13F

West Lyon19Sibley-Ocheyedan2F

MLB

San Diego4Arizona0F

Cincinnati3Chicago Cubs8F

Minnesota6Cleveland7F/10

LOS8Colorado4F

Texas1Kansas City2F

Chicago WSox0LA Angels26

Houston2NY Mets0F

Oakland3NY Yankees5F

Atlanta4Philadelphia1F

Detroit3San Francisco2F

Baltimore3Seattle9F

Miami4St. Louis3F

Milwaukee5Tampa Bay3F

Boston6Toronto5F/10

Pittsburgh8Washington7F

