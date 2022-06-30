Sheriff: Woman arrested after over 1,000 dead pigs found in Sac County

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman in northwest Iowa is facing multiple charges after authorities found over 1,000 dead pigs in Sac County.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Elana Laber of Early, Iowa is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect.

Elana Laber (Sac County Jail)

Laber was arrested Thursday after the sheriff’s office received reports of dead pigs at two confinement sites along Otter Avenue, located several miles northwest of Sac City. When deputies investigated the sites, they discovered the power had been turned off at both sites and the pigs were dead and decomposing.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined Laber was in charge of maintaining the facilities. According to the sheriff’s office, Laber first claimed someone had shut off the breakers that control the electricity the night before, June 29, which caused the pigs to die. A veterinarian later determined the pigs had been dead for at least a week.

Laber later told law enforcement she knew the pigs had been dead for a week but did not know what to do. Authorities say the pigs were in different stages of decomposition and did not have access to feed or water.

The pigs were owned by Corey AGR Inc. from Lytton, Iowa. The estimated loss is more than $150,000.

Laber was booked into the Sac County Jail on a $22,000 cash bond.

