Advertisement

Sheriff: Woman arrested after over 1,000 dead pigs found in Sac County

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman in northwest Iowa is facing multiple charges after authorities found over 1,000 dead pigs in Sac County.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Elana Laber of Early, Iowa is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect.

Elana Laber
Elana Laber(Sac County Jail)

Laber was arrested Thursday after the sheriff’s office received reports of dead pigs at two confinement sites along Otter Avenue, located several miles northwest of Sac City. When deputies investigated the sites, they discovered the power had been turned off at both sites and the pigs were dead and decomposing.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined Laber was in charge of maintaining the facilities. According to the sheriff’s office, Laber first claimed someone had shut off the breakers that control the electricity the night before, June 29, which caused the pigs to die. A veterinarian later determined the pigs had been dead for at least a week.

Laber later told law enforcement she knew the pigs had been dead for a week but did not know what to do. Authorities say the pigs were in different stages of decomposition and did not have access to feed or water.

The pigs were owned by Corey AGR Inc. from Lytton, Iowa. The estimated loss is more than $150,000.

Laber was booked into the Sac County Jail on a $22,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An armed robbery was reported on June 27 at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after robbery on Floyd Blvd
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Katobi the cat was reported missing back in May. After several weeks, authorities were able to...
Stolen cat returned to Nebraska family after being taken to Colorado
Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1
Mike Flood
Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

Latest News

“Wanna Have a Catch?” fundraiser with Ron Demers and Matt Breen
Ron and Matt play catch with Kevin Negaard
‘Wanna Have a Catch?’ fundraiser with Ron Demers and Matt Breen
State patrol and water safety
Ways to stay safe during the holiday weekend.
Be it on the road or on the water, how to stay safe this 4th of July weekend