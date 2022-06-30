Sources: USC, UCLA in process to join BIG 10 Conference

Advertisement

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and...
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AP SOURCE -

USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten

UCLA and Southern California are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in a seismic change that could lead to another major realignment of college sports. A person who has been briefed on the discussions between USC, UCLA and the Big Ten said the schools have taken steps to request an invitation to join the conference.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school’s talks with the Big Ten have not been made public. The move would come as soon as 2024 and increase Big Ten membership to 16 schools.

A formal announcement could be made as early as Thursday night.

