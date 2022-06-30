Storm chances for parts of Siouxland through early Friday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw more clouds around the area today and temperatures stayed a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We’ll become mostly cloudy tonight and a chance of thunderstorms will develop, especially in southern Siouxland, with a few of those possibly being strong.

Expect lows tonight in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be a touch cooler with clearing skies into the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night could give us a slight chance of a thunderstorm with low in the low 60s.

Saturday is looking more pleasant with highs in the low 80s although we could see a chance of some storms developing from later in the day and on into Saturday night.

Sunday starts to warm back up some with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Thunderstorms become possible again Sunday night and we’ll have chance of some storms on the 4th of July as well with highs in the low 90s.

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.