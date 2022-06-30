Storm chances tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we are starting off windy with partly cloudy skies, and our winds from the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour. Our temperatures for most of Siouxland are in the 70s with some places seeing low 80s as their morning low. Humidity is back in for the forecast so expect it to feel muggy outside today.

For today, the wind somewhat calms down with our wind coming from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour. No more counties are under a Wind Advisory or Red Flag Warning for today. Our highs for today will be in the 90s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, most of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk to see severe weather. This means we could see a storm produce large hail and strong winds with a possibility of a tornado. Our furure track does show some storms forming off to our west and impacting us later tonight. Lows tonight drop into the 60s with the chance to see some showers/T-Storms.

