Advertisement

Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.

The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An armed robbery was reported on June 27 at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after robbery on Floyd Blvd
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Katobi the cat was reported missing back in May. After several weeks, authorities were able to...
Stolen cat returned to Nebraska family after being taken to Colorado
Mike Flood
Republican Mike Flood wins special election to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell (left) looks on as a speaker addresses the...
Sioux City Schools president responds to transparency concerns over hiring of two high-ranking officials

Latest News

FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York
Jupiter, a 14-year-old Amur tiger, is the first animal at the zoo to die from a COVID-19...
Tiger at Columbus Zoo dies from COVID-19 complications, zoo says
Be sure to safely celebrate with fireworks this weekend.
How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Justices to hear GOP appeal that could limit state courts’ power in redistricting
Two lifeguards save an 11-year-old in West Haven
Two lifeguards save 11-year-old who jumped from a pier